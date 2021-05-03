KBC Group NV Sells 94,162 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

KBC Group NV trimmed its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 57.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 71,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 94,162 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in FMC were worth $7,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FMC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,533,000. Twin Tree Management LP grew its position in FMC by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 389,266 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in FMC by 974.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 355,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,819,000 after acquiring an additional 322,100 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in FMC by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 678,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,924,000 after acquiring an additional 320,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in FMC by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,978,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $572,184,000 after acquiring an additional 225,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $118.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.91. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $85.58 and a 12 month high of $123.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.81%. Analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. FMC’s payout ratio is 31.53%.

In other news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $405,880.00. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on FMC. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of FMC from $145.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of FMC from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. FMC has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.50.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

