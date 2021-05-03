Jacob Chacko Sells 1,300 Shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) Stock

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) CEO Jacob Chacko sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $32,682.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,533,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jacob Chacko also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 28th, Jacob Chacko sold 700 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $17,542.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Jacob Chacko sold 800 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $20,072.00.

ORIC opened at $24.13 on Monday. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.60 and a 12-month high of $40.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.47.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.38). Analysts expect that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 142.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,878,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,701 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,100,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,245,000 after purchasing an additional 203,159 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 853,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,901,000 after acquiring an additional 229,870 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 624,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,293,000 after acquiring an additional 135,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 615,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,080,000 after acquiring an additional 93,209 shares during the period. 73.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORIC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

