Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) PT Raised to $140.00 at Morgan Stanley

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PKG. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a hold rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $137.20.

Shares of PKG opened at $147.65 on Thursday. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $86.93 and a one year high of $150.22. The company has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.54.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.29. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.29%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 157,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,244,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. TCF National Bank raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 19,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 1st quarter valued at $1,139,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 271.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

