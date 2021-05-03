Nicole M. Breen Sells 30,000 Shares of WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) Stock

WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) major shareholder Nicole M. Breen sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.54, for a total value of $16,200.00. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

OTCMKTS BUDZ opened at $0.55 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.51. WEED, Inc. has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $2.68.

About WEED

WEED, Inc, an early stage holding company, focuses on the development and application of cannabis-derived compounds for the treatment of human diseases primarily in the United States. The company was formerly known as United Mines, Inc and changed its name to WEED, Inc in February 2015. WEED, Inc was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

