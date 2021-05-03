Nicole M. Breen Sells 30,000 Shares of WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) Stock

WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) major shareholder Nicole M. Breen sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.54, for a total value of $16,200.00. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
OTCMKTS BUDZ opened at $0.55 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.51. WEED, Inc. has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $2.68.
About WEED
See Also: Float
Receive News & Ratings for WEED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.