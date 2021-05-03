Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) PT Raised to $66.00 at B. Riley

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SIX. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.42.

Shares of SIX stock opened at $46.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 2.45. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52 week low of $16.06 and a 52 week high of $51.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.10.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.03 million. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.00) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $676,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,406,950.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 94,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 23,962 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $457,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,437,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 7,549 shares during the period. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $441,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

