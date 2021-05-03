Morgan Stanley Increases Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) Price Target to $32.00

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SC has been the subject of several other research reports. Compass Point upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Santander Consumer USA in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Santander Consumer USA from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Santander Consumer USA has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.80.

Shares of Santander Consumer USA stock opened at $33.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 59.10, a current ratio of 59.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.42. Santander Consumer USA has a 12-month low of $12.79 and a 12-month high of $34.17.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Santander Consumer USA will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 3.3%. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

In other Santander Consumer USA news, insider Christopher Keith Pfirrman sold 15,277 shares of Santander Consumer USA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total transaction of $393,993.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,504.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 356.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

