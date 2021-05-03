Analysts Set (INGA) (AMS:INGA) Price Target at €10.97

(INGA) (AMS:INGA) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €10.97 ($12.91).

INGA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a €10.70 ($12.59) target price on (INGA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.30 ($14.47) price target on (INGA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on (INGA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.50 ($13.53) price objective on (INGA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on (INGA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

(INGA) has a 1-year low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a 1-year high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

