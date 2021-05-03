Brokerages Set Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) Target Price at $14.25

Shares of Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.25.

Several analysts have commented on APRE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Aprea Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Aprea Therapeutics stock opened at $4.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.07 and a 200-day moving average of $12.81. The firm has a market cap of $99.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.10. Aprea Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.19 and a 1-year high of $41.12.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aprea Therapeutics will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 517,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after buying an additional 226,696 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Aprea Therapeutics by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 828,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 340,080 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Aprea Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Aprea Therapeutics by 179.4% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 16,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Aprea Therapeutics by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 34,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares during the last quarter. 79.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aprea Therapeutics

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

