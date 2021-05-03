Brokerages Expect 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) to report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for 9 Meters Biopharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.03). 9 Meters Biopharma posted earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 55.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, May 21st.

On average, analysts expect that 9 Meters Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $0.02. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.18). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for 9 Meters Biopharma.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NMTR. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.00.

Shares of 9 Meters Biopharma stock opened at $1.22 on Friday. 9 Meters Biopharma has a 12-month low of $0.44 and a 12-month high of $2.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.20.

In other news, CFO Edward J. Sitar purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 179,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,338. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Temperato purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,077,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,522. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 450,000 shares of company stock worth $450,000 over the last three months. 26.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma by 358.2% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 154,900 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 212,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 91,414 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma by 763.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 121,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 107,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

9 Meters Biopharma Company Profile

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on patients with rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS) and celiac disease, as well as for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is developing Larazotide, an 8-amino acid peptide, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of celiac disease; and NM-002, a long-acting glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat SBS.

