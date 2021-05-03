HC Wainwright Begins Coverage on DHT (NYSE:DHT)

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of DHT (NYSE:DHT) in a research note published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $7.50 price objective on the shipping company’s stock.

DHT has been the subject of a number of other reports. DNB Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $6.60 target price on shares of DHT in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DHT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet downgraded DHT from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $9.10 price target on shares of DHT in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on DHT in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.56.

Shares of DHT stock opened at $5.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.91 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.51. DHT has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $7.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.09 and a 200 day moving average of $5.59.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The shipping company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $77.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.17 million. DHT had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 42.24%. DHT’s revenue was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DHT will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is 35.09%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHT. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DHT in the first quarter valued at about $821,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in DHT by 49.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 319,590 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 106,084 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in DHT by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,288 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in DHT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in DHT by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,292 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. 59.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 17, 2021, it had a fleet of 28 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,660,835 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

