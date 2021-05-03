Canaccord Genuity Increases Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Price Target to $49.00

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific stock opened at $43.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.70 and its 200-day moving average is $37.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.87. Boston Scientific has a 1 year low of $32.99 and a 1 year high of $44.63. The company has a market cap of $61.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 11,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $430,046.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 48,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total value of $2,130,347.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 187,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,250,516.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,065 shares of company stock valued at $4,304,815. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,511,038 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,799,721,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712,409 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 64,638,630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,323,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513,586 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 29,990,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,078,173,000 after purchasing an additional 11,161,162 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,306,022 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $765,951,000 after purchasing an additional 5,520,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $509,837,000. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.