Rent-A-Center (RCII) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 35.08%. The business had revenue of $716.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.56 million. On average, analysts expect Rent-A-Center to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Rent-A-Center stock opened at $57.55 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.58. Rent-A-Center has a fifty-two week low of $18.05 and a fifty-two week high of $64.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is 55.36%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RCII shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Rent-A-Center currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.29.

In other Rent-A-Center news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 26,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.56 per share, with a total value of $1,499,897.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 4,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.83, for a total transaction of $252,893.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,344 shares of company stock worth $2,899,369. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

