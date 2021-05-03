CTX Virtual Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTXV) Short Interest Up 50.0% in April

CTX Virtual Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTXV) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of CTXV opened at $0.05 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.12. CTX Virtual Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.30.

CTX Virtual Technologies Company Profile

CTX Virtual Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells mobile communication and electronic devices. The company, through its subsidiary, Kaibida International Limited, designs and manufactures printed circuit boards, surface mounted technology components, and cellular telephones, including Smartphones and PDAs to network operators and original equipment manufacturers.

