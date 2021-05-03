CTX Virtual Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTXV) Short Interest Up 50.0% in April

CTX Virtual Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTXV) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of CTXV opened at $0.05 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.12. CTX Virtual Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.30.
CTX Virtual Technologies Company Profile
See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)
Receive News & Ratings for CTX Virtual Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTX Virtual Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.