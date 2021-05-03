CannaOne Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNONF) Short Interest Up 44.4% in April

CannaOne Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNONF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, an increase of 44.4% from the March 31st total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

CannaOne Technologies stock opened at $1.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.37. CannaOne Technologies has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $1.05.

CannaOne Technologies Company Profile

CannaOne Technologies Inc, a software development and technology company, develops and markets online e-commerce marketplace solution for the cannabis industry in Canada. It provides BloomKit, a software suite that delivers an online toolkit for various applications for companies in the cannabis sector; and BWell, which uses BloomKit to facilitate the sale of premium CBD products on its online marketplace.

