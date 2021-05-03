Ensign Energy Services (ESI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.31) per share for the quarter.
Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 5th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.39) by C$0.27. The firm had revenue of C$201.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$197.30 million.
ESI opened at C$1.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.12, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$184.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.02. Ensign Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$0.45 and a 1 year high of C$1.60.
Ensign Energy Services Company Profile
Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.
