Ensign Energy Services (ESI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.31) per share for the quarter.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 5th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.39) by C$0.27. The firm had revenue of C$201.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$197.30 million.

ESI opened at C$1.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.12, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$184.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.02. Ensign Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$0.45 and a 1 year high of C$1.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ESI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.50 to C$1.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$1.40 target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.35 to C$1.50 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.20 to C$1.30 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.21.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

