Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $3,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TER. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth $163,283,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 158.8% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,171,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,490,000 after buying an additional 1,332,769 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Teradyne by 81.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,729,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,363,000 after buying an additional 775,186 shares in the last quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,390,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 506.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 447,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,688,000 after acquiring an additional 373,908 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Teradyne news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 57,941 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.71, for a total value of $7,167,881.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 320,637 shares in the company, valued at $39,666,003.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 90,545 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.38, for a total value of $10,356,537.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,188,018.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,613 shares of company stock worth $21,656,282 in the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $107.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Monday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.56.

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $125.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.42 and a 12 month high of $147.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.82.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.43 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 24.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

