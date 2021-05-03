Strs Ohio Increases Position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $3,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter worth about $117,679,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 1,229,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,218,000 after acquiring an additional 494,000 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,053,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,483,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 711.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 191,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,588,000 after acquiring an additional 167,655 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN opened at $89.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.31 and a 1 year high of $142.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.24. The firm has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 2.79.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.80) earnings per share. Penn National Gaming’s revenue was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PENN shares. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Penn National Gaming from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.10.

In other news, Chairman Peter M. Carlino sold 3,000,000 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total value of $371,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 596,453 shares in the company, valued at $73,840,881.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 71,540 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.61, for a total value of $10,059,239.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,139 shares in the company, valued at $36,999,974.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,081,540 shares of company stock worth $382,709,039. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

