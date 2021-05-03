Rosenblatt Securities Boosts Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target to $70.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price target raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Western Digital in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded Western Digital from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Western Digital from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.25.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $70.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.09 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Western Digital has a 52-week low of $33.53 and a 52-week high of $74.70.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WDC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 87.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 466 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 110.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 504 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

