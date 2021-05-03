Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target Lowered to $300.00 at BTIG Research

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its target price reduced by BTIG Research from $330.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on TDOC. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $305.00 to $291.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $264.00 to $248.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Teladoc Health currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $241.84.

NYSE:TDOC opened at $172.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a PE ratio of -120.52 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $185.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.89. Teladoc Health has a 12-month low of $147.71 and a 12-month high of $308.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $453.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $362,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.85, for a total value of $704,308.50. Insiders sold 504,182 shares of company stock worth $95,486,862 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 52,939 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,622,000 after purchasing an additional 17,478 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,783,867 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $869,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 51.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

