Robert W. Baird Increases Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Price Target to $250.00

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. S&P Equity Research raised Avery Dennison from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Avery Dennison from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avery Dennison from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $210.42.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Shares of AVY opened at $214.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. Avery Dennison has a one year low of $98.84 and a one year high of $216.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $190.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.87.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 37.58%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVY. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 68,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,643,000 after acquiring an additional 8,260 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in Avery Dennison by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 46,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,237,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,647,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Avery Dennison by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 79,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Avery Dennison by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.