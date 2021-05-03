Scotiabank Increases Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Price Target to $685.00

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from $630.00 to $685.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating on shares of Fairfax Financial in a report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Fairfax Financial from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Fairfax Financial from $585.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of FRFHF stock opened at $456.01 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $441.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $373.11. Fairfax Financial has a 1-year low of $223.52 and a 1-year high of $465.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of -111.22 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 6.07 and a quick ratio of 6.07.

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $28.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $26.46 by $2.45. Fairfax Financial had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 0.10%.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

