CapitaLand Limited (OTCMKTS:CLLDY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CapitaLand Limited (OTCMKTS:CLLDY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a growth of 25.3% from the March 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CapitaLand in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

CLLDY stock opened at $5.67 on Monday. CapitaLand has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $5.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.88. The firm has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a $0.119 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd.

About CapitaLand

CapitaLand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, leases, manages, and sells real estate properties in Singapore, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through CapitaLand Singapore & International, CapitaLand China, CapitaLand India, CapitaLand Lodging, and CapitaLand Financial segments.

