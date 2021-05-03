Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 269.0% in the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 5,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IXN opened at $322.42 on Monday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a one year low of $198.51 and a one year high of $331.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $316.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $298.35.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

