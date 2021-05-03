Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 4,198 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 57.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,198 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. New Capital Management LP acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000.

Shares of QUAL opened at $127.63 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.18.

