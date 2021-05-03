Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 20,401 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Ciena were worth $4,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ciena by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,792,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $781,761,000 after buying an additional 1,206,685 shares during the period. Spring Creek Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 364.0% during the 4th quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 4,652,391 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $245,879,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649,669 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,594,491 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $189,969,000 after purchasing an additional 81,911 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 851.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,802,104 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $148,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507,510 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,287,000. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Ciena alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CIEN shares. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ciena from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Ciena from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on Ciena from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Ciena from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.08.

NYSE CIEN opened at $50.47 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $38.03 and a 52 week high of $61.51.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $757.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.24 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Ciena news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $56,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $109,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,815 shares of company stock valued at $2,364,439 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Recommended Story: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.