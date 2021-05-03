Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,500 QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in QuantumScape during the first quarter worth $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in QuantumScape during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in QuantumScape during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 25.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:QS opened at $36.54 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.24. QuantumScape Co. has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $132.73.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on QS shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. QuantumScape has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

