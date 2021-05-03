Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target Cut to $65.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price objective trimmed by Mizuho from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Twitter from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Twitter from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Twitter in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an in-line rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Twitter from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Twitter from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Twitter currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.79.

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $55.22 on Friday. Twitter has a 1 year low of $27.12 and a 1 year high of $80.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.63. The company has a market capitalization of $44.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Twitter will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total transaction of $153,135.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $168,616.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,718 shares of company stock valued at $4,724,273 in the last three months. 2.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,216,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,154,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Twitter by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,899 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 10,046 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Twitter by 388.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,830,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

