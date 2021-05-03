Insider Selling: Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) EVP Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) EVP Tony Chalfant sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total transaction of $57,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,308.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:HFWA opened at $28.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Heritage Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $30.86.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 4.97%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Heritage Financial Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is currently 43.72%.

HFWA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Heritage Financial in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HFWA. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Heritage Financial by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,252,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,288,000 after buying an additional 162,795 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Heritage Financial by 116.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,945,000 after buying an additional 136,816 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Heritage Financial by 233.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 171,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,017,000 after buying an additional 120,304 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Heritage Financial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,272,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,315,000 after purchasing an additional 75,893 shares during the period. Finally, THB Asset Management grew its holdings in Heritage Financial by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 151,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 48,036 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

