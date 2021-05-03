Peter Michael Holbek Sells 25,000 Shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC) Stock

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC) Senior Officer Peter Michael Holbek sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.20, for a total transaction of C$105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 249,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,048,311.60.

Peter Michael Holbek also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 25th, Peter Michael Holbek sold 20,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.46, for a total transaction of C$69,200.00.

On Friday, February 19th, Peter Michael Holbek sold 12,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.92, for a total transaction of C$35,040.00.

Shares of TSE:CMMC opened at C$4.10 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.92, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Copper Mountain Mining Co. has a one year low of C$0.44 and a one year high of C$4.56. The company has a market cap of C$855.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CMMC shares. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining to C$4.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.75 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Haywood Securities raised their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Copper Mountain Mining currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.75.

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

