Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) CEO Sells $150,175.62 in Stock

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) CEO Brian Harris sold 12,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $150,175.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 613,529 shares in the company, valued at $7,343,942.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Brian Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 26th, Brian Harris sold 4,000 shares of Ladder Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $47,840.00.

NYSE:LADR opened at $11.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 100.91 and a current ratio of 100.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.10. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03 and a beta of 2.33. Ladder Capital Corp has a 52-week low of $6.30 and a 52-week high of $12.32.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 9.76%. On average, research analysts predict that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.17%.

LADR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research started coverage on Ladder Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ladder Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on Ladder Capital from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Ladder Capital from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ladder Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ladder Capital by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,666,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,314,000 after purchasing an additional 653,860 shares during the period. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter worth $39,120,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 518.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,042,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,972,000 after buying an additional 1,712,085 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,295,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,144,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,194,000 after buying an additional 95,485 shares during the last quarter. 46.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

