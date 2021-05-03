Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 2,075 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,075 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,331,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,086,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,042,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,503,000 after buying an additional 308,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.92% of the company’s stock.

WSC stock opened at $29.27 on Monday. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $30.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.95, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.40.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $437.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.65 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Kelly M. Williams sold 362,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $9,902,516.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 188,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,160,310.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Robertson sold 17,412,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $466,480,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 63.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. WillScot Mobile Mini has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.82.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, natural resources, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

