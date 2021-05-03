Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 641 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stairway Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 296,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,137,000 after acquiring an additional 46,275 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,599 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 194.2% in the first quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 30,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,737,000 after purchasing an additional 20,125 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 29,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $224.89 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $117.18 and a 52 week high of $234.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $224.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.08.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.