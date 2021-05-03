Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Colliers International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in Colliers International Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Colliers International Group by 612.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the third quarter worth about $210,000. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

NASDAQ CIGI opened at $107.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.78 and a 1-year high of $111.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.31 and a 200-day moving average of $92.14. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.71 and a beta of 1.61.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.97. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $913.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.10 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

CIGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. TD Securities increased their target price on Colliers International Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $96.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colliers International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.33.

Colliers International Group Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

Featured Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.