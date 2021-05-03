ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,596 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ManTech International were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in ManTech International in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in ManTech International in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in ManTech International in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ManTech International by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in ManTech International by 153.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ManTech International stock opened at $85.35 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.82. ManTech International Co. has a twelve month low of $61.91 and a twelve month high of $101.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.78.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $638.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.96 million. On average, analysts predict that ManTech International Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from ManTech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio is 52.23%.

MANT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ManTech International from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut shares of ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.40.

About ManTech International

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

