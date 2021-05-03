Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Takes $2.03 Million Position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 110,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.08% of Broadstone Net Lease at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BNL. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the first quarter valued at $184,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 46.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 76,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 24,160 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,158,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BNL opened at $20.18 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.31. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.90 and a 12-month high of $20.55.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Sunday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

