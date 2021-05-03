New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $6.66 Million Stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,812 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $6,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSTR. Ruffer LLP acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,647,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,794,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $431,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC lifted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 32,505 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $657.16 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $696.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $514.95. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $109.64 and a fifty-two week high of $1,315.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,476.33 and a beta of 1.59.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $131.32 million for the quarter.

Several brokerages have commented on MSTR. UBS Group lifted their price target on MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $920.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $362.14.

In other MicroStrategy news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $704.93, for a total value of $7,049,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,052,824.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 8,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $804.34, for a total value of $6,965,584.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,608,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,560 shares of company stock worth $26,827,826 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.88% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

