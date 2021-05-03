MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 3.2% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $1,540,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 448,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,269,710.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $411,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,419,174.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,307,107 shares of company stock worth $86,095,143. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MGM opened at $40.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 2.42. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $11.77 and a 1 year high of $42.74.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 20.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.30%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MGM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of MGM Resorts International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.06.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

