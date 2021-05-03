Whittier Trust Co. Invests $339,000 in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GNR. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Associated Banc Corp purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the period.

Shares of GNR stock opened at $52.20 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.37 and its 200 day moving average is $46.47. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 52-week low of $32.67 and a 52-week high of $53.62.

