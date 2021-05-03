Whittier Trust Co. Invests $301,000 in Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI)

Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 48,850 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iteris by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 168,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Iteris by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iteris by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Iteris by 238.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S&CO Inc. bought a new position in Iteris during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 48.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Iteris stock opened at $6.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $281.08 million, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a PEG ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.42 and its 200 day moving average is $5.77. Iteris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.67 and a twelve month high of $7.81.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $28.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.13 million. Iteris had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 7.62%. Research analysts predict that Iteris, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Iteris from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.31.

Iteris Company Profile

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

