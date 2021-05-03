Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Stock Position Lowered by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,355 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2,108.0% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 368.0% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO De Ven Michael G. Van sold 32,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $1,823,183.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 262,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,705,603.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Montford sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $30,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,234.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,418 shares of company stock worth $3,225,340. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LUV shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Argus upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.70.

NYSE LUV opened at $62.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $37.12 billion, a PE ratio of -22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $22.47 and a one year high of $64.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

