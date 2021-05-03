CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 187.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,769 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 2.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,950,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,259,000 after acquiring an additional 101,318 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in CVB Financial by 1.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 52,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in CVB Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in CVB Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,272,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,812,000 after purchasing an additional 46,654 shares during the period. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Shares of CVBF opened at $21.21 on Monday. CVB Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $15.57 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.57 and a 200-day moving average of $20.69.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. CVB Financial had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 9.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.65%.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

