Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 896 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSI. Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,162 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 943 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 11,568 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $196.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.83.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 56,040 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total transaction of $10,153,327.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,334 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $253,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,274 shares of company stock valued at $11,486,133. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSI stock opened at $188.30 on Monday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $124.36 and a one year high of $192.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a PE ratio of 42.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $186.78 and a 200-day moving average of $175.94.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%. Equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 38.17%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

