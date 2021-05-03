New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 100 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.08% of The Middleby worth $7,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in The Middleby during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in The Middleby in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in The Middleby by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in The Middleby in the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in The Middleby by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $181.32 on Monday. The Middleby Co. has a 52 week low of $49.11 and a 52 week high of $186.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.93 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.20. The Middleby had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The firm had revenue of $729.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

MIDD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of The Middleby from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. CL King upgraded shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $150.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.56.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

