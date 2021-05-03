New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,940 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 24,706 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of KBR worth $7,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in KBR in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of KBR by 389.3% during the 1st quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 90,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 71,607 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in shares of KBR by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 29,279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of KBR by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson purchased a new stake in shares of KBR during the 1st quarter worth about $485,000. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Get KBR alerts:

In related news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $72,261.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,043. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Eileen Akerson sold 1,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $68,491.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,293,906. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on KBR from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Truist boosted their price target on KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on KBR from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Truist Securities boosted their price target on KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.92.

Shares of NYSE KBR opened at $39.56 on Monday. KBR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.64 and a twelve month high of $40.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.24 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.87.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. KBR had a positive return on equity of 13.98% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. As a group, equities analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.04%.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.