Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Holdings Lowered by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 831 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXEL. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 113,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 102,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 49,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXEL stock opened at $24.62 on Monday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.18 and a 1 year high of $27.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $270.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.44 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Exelixis news, Director Alan M. Garber sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $944,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,144.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total transaction of $970,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 457,982 shares of company stock worth $10,470,998 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

EXEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.70.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

