IBM Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

IBM Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,990 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,433 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRO. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,936 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 67.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MRO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Oil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.32.

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $11.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.08 and a 200 day moving average of $8.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 3.36. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $3.73 and a 52 week high of $13.29.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 32.64%. The firm had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 16.00%.

In related news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $262,771.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 223,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,029.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $747,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,270,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,077,272.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

