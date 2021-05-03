Analysts Set SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Target Price at $76.56

Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.27.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $74.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.35. SS&C Technologies has a 52-week low of $51.54 and a 52-week high of $75.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52 and a beta of 1.56.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that SS&C Technologies will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.68%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSNC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,354,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,194,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,160,000 after purchasing an additional 996,347 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,867,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,879,000 after purchasing an additional 564,698 shares during the period. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $31,910,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,229,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $889,732,000 after purchasing an additional 408,343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

