Ellington Financial (EFC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Ellington Financial to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). Ellington Financial had a negative net margin of 22.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $27.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.06 million. On average, analysts expect Ellington Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EFC opened at $17.94 on Monday. Ellington Financial has a 52-week low of $8.18 and a 52-week high of $18.44. The company has a quick ratio of 43.34, a current ratio of 43.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The company has a market cap of $785.45 million, a P/E ratio of -21.61 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.34.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.36%. This is an increase from Ellington Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 92.31%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Ellington Financial from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.22.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

