U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Receives $55.88 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.88.

A number of brokerages recently commented on USB. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

USB opened at $59.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.11. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.36 and a 52 week high of $60.13. The company has a market capitalization of $89.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

In other news, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 9,058 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $514,947.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,572 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,118.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 19,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.32, for a total transaction of $1,130,533.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,441,722.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 232,630 shares of company stock valued at $13,187,162. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USB. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.