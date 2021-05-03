Convatec Group Plc (LON:CTEC) Receives GBX 205.57 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Convatec Group Plc (LON:CTEC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 202.80 ($2.65).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Convatec Group in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of Convatec Group stock opened at GBX 218.20 ($2.85) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 198.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 198.49. The company has a market cap of £4.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.55. Convatec Group has a 1-year low of GBX 173.20 ($2.26) and a 1-year high of GBX 224.80 ($2.94).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.85 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Convatec Group’s previous dividend of $1.31. Convatec Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.39%.

In other Convatec Group news, insider Frank Schulkes sold 3,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.48), for a total value of £6,950.20 ($9,080.48).

About Convatec Group

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

